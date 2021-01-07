The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill donated a collective $5,000 to the Upper Room Mission and Starfish Pack Program on Jan. 6, 2021, as part of its Dish out Kindness campaign, which ran through the month of December. (Contributed)

Vernon sports club dishes out $5K to local charities

Rosters donates $2,500 for Upper Room Mission, Starfish Packs in Christmas fundraiser

Two local food programs received a boost from a Vernon sports club to kick off 2021 on the right foot.

The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill donated a collective $5,000 to support the Upper Room Mission and the Kalamalka Starfish Pack Program on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

As part of the restaurant’s Dish Out the Kindness fundraiser, $5 from each $50 gift certificate sale and regular-price entrée purchased for dine-in our take out Saturday through Wednesday throughout the month of December, was put towards the cause.

The Roster then topped up the $2,755 collected during the event to reach the $5,000 goal.

“We knew the $5,000 goal was a big one due to restaurant sales being down, but really felt as hard as restaurants have been hit due to the pandemic, we knew many charities would be hit even harder this year and we wanted to do our part,” owner Hussein Hollands said.

The Upper Room Mission has served countless meals and clothed those in need for the past 41 years.

“As the Upper Room Mission relies on donations from the community, we are so grateful to the Roster for it’s generous $2,500 donation,” said general manager Naomi Rouck, adding the donation equates to 1,428 meals. “May the new year have many blessings for all.”

The Kalamalka Starfish Pack Program provides backpacks filled with two breakfasts, lunches and dinners, plus snacks. They are distributed to local students every weekend during the school year.

“When it comes to the weekend, they don’t have the food they need. Starfish Packs was designed to change that,” program co-chair Krista Blankley said.

Each bag costs $575 per student for one school year, she said, adding the $2,500 donation will feed four children over 34 weekends.

“We are so appreciative for the support,” Blankley said.

Most Read