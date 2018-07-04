Vernon Stamp Club auction lifts People Place

A recent auction of three donated collections helped the Vernon Stamp Club raise $1,000 for the People Place. (Vernon Stamp Club photo)

Several stamp collections have boosted a Vernon organization.

The non-profit Vernon Stamp Club auctioned off three donated collections totalling $1,000 and donated the proceeds to the People Place.

“These collections were either donated by family of members who have passed away or from previous collectors who needed to downsize or lost interest in our great hobby,” said club president Roy Heinrichs.

“At almost every meeting we have an auction and any member may enter up to five items, and we welcome any items or collections that anyone wishes to donate. You may specify which charity you wish the proceeds to go.”

The Vernon Stamp Club, founded in 1975, currently has between 30 and 35 members from the North Okanagan, Salmon Arm, Lumby and Lake Country.

Membership fee is $5 per year and includes chapter members in the Okanagan Mainline Philatelic Association.

“Everyone is welcome to our club meetings which are held monthly on the third Saturday of every month (except July and August) between 1-3 p.m. at People Place generally in Room 6,” said Heinrichs.

“Membership is optional, but it does give you notifications of coming meetings as well as a chapter member you have the ability to use the OMPA website if you wish to use the classified section.”

The website for the OMPA is okanaganstampclubs.ca which gives a brief history and meeting times and places of the three Okanagan Valley clubs as well as the OMPA.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

