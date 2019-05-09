The Okanagan Science Centre will celebrate International Astronomy Day on May 11. (Okanagan Science Centre Photo)

Vernon stargazes for International Astronomy Day

Celebrate at the Okanagan Science Centre

Okanagan Science Centre will hold activities for International Astronomy Day Saturday, May 11.

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada will give children a hands-on chance to learn about the stars and how they affect us here on Earth.

RASC will set up telescopes at the Vernon OSC with special filters for solar viewing and will also have an Ask the Astronomer table from 1 to 4 p.m.

“Astronomy is the science of wonder,” said Jim Kanester of RASC. “It stimulates imaginations and makes us ask lots of questions.”

RASC astronomers will be on hand to answer questions, whether you want to find out how to get started in stargazing, learn how to set up and use your own telescope or find out about the exciting recent discoveries in space science.

All programs are free for Okanagan Science Centre members and are included with the price of admission for non-members.

