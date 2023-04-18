Mission Hill Elementary Grade 6 student Evanie Riemersma (left) is doing her Vernon School District Heritage Fair project on the Vernon Winter Carnival, much to the delight of Carnival executive director Kris Fuller (left). (Facebook photo)

Vernon student selects Winter Carnival for heritage project

Annual Heritage Fair slated for April 20 and 21 at Vernon’s Schubert Centre

When doing research for a school project, go to the source.

Vernon’s Evanie Riemersma, a Grade 6 student from Mission Hill Elementary, has entered the Heritage Fair competition and she has chosen to do her presentation on the Vernon Winter Carnival Society.

That included a visit to the Carnival office where she was given the royal treatment by Carnival executive director Kris Fuller. Riemersma visited the office with her mom, Lindsey. While visiting, Evanie was incredibly excited and enthusiastic. Her eyes lit up when Fuller told her she could borrow historic items for her project.

“We toured the whole building and looked at every button from 1961-2023,” said Fuller. “Evanie tried on the Carnival Cop’s jacket and Bobby hat, and was impressed by our huge stock of games, signs, equipment and lights in our storage rooms.

“We are so excited to be her topic of choice,” added Fuller. “Evanie has researched the history and gathered information from our website, brochures, as well as a personal interview with me.

“It was my honour talking to Evanie about Vernon Winter Carnival. I am so excited that she chose us.”

Riemersma was a first-time Winter Carnival parade participant this year and absolutely loved it. Her Girl Guide Troop was entry #57 and Riemersma said it was “amazing to be in the parade.”

She chose Vernon Winter Carnival because she thinks it has a lot of great events and activities for everyone in the community. Her favourite events were the Balloon Glow and the Ice Slide at the Family Fun Park.

The Heritage Fair is held annually for students in the Vernon School District.

“It’s a big deal,” aid Laurell Cornell, chair of the Carnival’s board of directors, “If she wins, she goes on to the regional Heritage Fair in Kelowna, and the winners from that fair go on to the provincial finals in Prince George in July.

“We love that our local youth is educating our community and province about Vernon Winter Carnival. We hope she wins and gets to tell even more people about our awesome carnival.”

Fuller was very impressed by Riemersma’s knowledge and passion for Vernon Winter Carnival.

“We loaned her a number of artifacts from our trophy cases including one of every button on a traditional scarf, a 1961 original brochure, as well as the 2011 brochure – that’s the year she was born – great request,” smiled Fuller. “We gifted her a hoodie with our logo, and even got an honourary name tag for her.”

The Heritage Fair is on at the Schubert Centre Thursday and Friday, April 20-21. The public is welcome to view from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

