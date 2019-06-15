Vernon students beat heat with bubble suits, giant waterslide

Clarence Fulton secondary students held their annual Hawaiian day celebration in Vernon on Wednesday, June 12, with support from the fire department.

The celebration was held outside and fire trucks helped students beat the heat by spraying water on a giant slide that had been set up in the field.

Students also played mini golf and Orbis laser tag, which involves players wearing bubble suits that are enabled with WiFi and Bluetooth technology.

Student Saira Abid said she hoped the day would demonstrate the sense of community that exists within the school.

Abid organized the day with her peer Bridgette Peterson and the rest of the student leadership group.

READ MORE: Fire at Vernon high school



karissa.gall@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.