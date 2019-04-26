Seaton students Ryan-Benjamin Hudson (from left), Kieran Grandbois, Leif LaFrance and Augustus Holamn strike for climate change in front of the Vernon Courthouse in March. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Vernon students call for climate action

Earth Strike Vernon protest to take place Saturday, April 27 from 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Vernon court house.

Youth from around the world are striking for action on climate change. Vernon is no exception.

Many young people around the city have taken action — from the three young girls from Beairsto who took time during their Spring Break to lobby adults outside the municipal hall, to the group at Seaton who are organizing this strike here in Vernon, to the teachers and students in two Socials classes at Fulton who are sending three representative to the City of Vernon’s Climate Action Advisory Committee.

Now they are participating in a Demonstration for Climate Justice at the Vernon Courthouse. Held in co-operation with Greta Thunberg’s Climate Strike, Earth Strike Vernon, takes place Saturday, April 27 from 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

“We’re doing this because we’ve had enough. We’ve heard the debate and the sympathy from the governments over the years, but we don’t want sympathy: we want action,” said one of the youth who helped organize the event.

“Sympathy is killing us – action will save us from extinction. In general, we feel that governments have neglected their citizens and have forsaken their duties. Governments – in theory – exist to protect the people that they rule over. Why, then, are governments turning a blind eye to the climate catastrophe? The answer is quite simple: money. If you can’t place a value on one human life, then why have corporations been placing a value on the lives of 7.53 billion people? It isn’t right, and we’re determined to stop them. The truth is that governments have gotten us into this mess, and the chances that they alone get us out of it are quite low. That is why we – the people- are raising our voices. Governments only typically act upon pressure to do so, and we’re providing that pressure.”

Visit https://earth-strike.com/ for more information.

