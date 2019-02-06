Mme. Anita Baturin and her grade three class participated in a Dragon Parade to mark the beginning of The Year of the Pig. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Vernon students celebrate the Chinese New Year

Beairsto Elementary grade three students rang in the Year of the Pig with a Dragon Parade through school.

Tuesday, Feb. 5 marked Chinese New Year. To celebrate, Vernon students from Beairsto Elementary marked the day with a Dragon Parade throughout the school.

Starting at 11 a.m. Mme. Anita Baturin’s grade three class spread out beneath the dragon and marched throughout the school. Kids lined the sides of the hallway, many waving handmade crafts, to watch the parade and actively participate in the event.

“It’s part of my own cultural heritage because although I was born in Canada, my parents came from China and, right now with our social studies curriculum, we’re embracing and celebrating different cultures from around the world,” said Baturin, who has been hosting the celebration since starting at the school in 2002. “So because this one is personal to me, I thought I’d be able to bring something that I hold very close to my heart and share that with the children.”

She said she was impressed with how much the other classes were embraced the day this year.

“Every year the whole school participates and they come out of their classrooms to celebrate with us but this year was really exciting because lots of teachers embraced it this year and encouraged the students to do lots of artwork.”

Baturin said the kids also learned about different aspects of Chinese culture. She made fried rice for them to try; they made paper lanterns, started learning to write in Chinese, and even began learning how to use chopsticks.

