Vernon students charged over CARE of environment

The community is invited to see how future generations are making a difference.
Climate-action projects created by area students from Grades 7-12 will be judged by a panel of local climate experts and advocates at the Climate Action Ripple Effect (CARE) summit Dec. 1 at the Vernon Recreation Centre. The public is welcome to view the displays and chat with project creators and their mentors from 12:15-2:15.
The public can check out projects like Grade 11 Seaton students’ Chayse Brumpton and Cory Maksymchuk’s, identifying items in their own homes that can be made more energy efficient.
Brumpton’s wood-burning fireplace, for example, could be switched over to use gas, electricity, or water vapour, which would be more efficient and affordable, and prevent greenhouse gas emissions. But, as the students says, changes don’t have to be that ambitious.
“Small things like changing out lightbulbs can make a big difference overall.”
The spark for this project was ignited during COVID when the boys were housebound and thinking about how to make their homes more sustainable. Their current research shows that while some home energy retrofits can be technical, there are many simple ways to improve efficiency.
“We’re learning there’s lots of eco-friendly options that everyone can relate to it, even if you’re renting,” said Maksymchuk.
Mentoring the boys is Brendan Riome, the City of Vernon’s new climate action implementation coordinator.
Riome believes strongly in community engagement and the climate action is generates, saying that “so many existing buildings need energy upgrades for us to meet our climate action goals. Youth will see the biggest effects of climate change, so having them understand the scope of needs and mobilizing their creativity and passion is vital.
“When you’re activating changed through the ripple effect, it’s hard to ignore what kids bring to the table.”
Prizes will be awarded for the top three overall, students’ choice, first in six categories (Nature and Biodiversity, Agriculture and Food, Energy and Buildings, Waste Reduction, Active Transportation, and Community Resilience), and five fun awards judged and presented by Students Without Borders Academy.
For more information visit okrippleeffect.com.
