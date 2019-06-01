This is the tenth protest the local group has organized in Vernon this year. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Vernon students continue protesting, calling for climate action

This is the tenth protest the local group has organized in Vernon this year

A small group from Earth Strike Vernon took to the steps of the Vernon court house Saturday.

They braved the heat for three hours on June 1. Among them was Grade 10 student Kieran Grandbois, the spokesperson and organizer for the movement’s local chapter. He said this is about the tenth time that the group has protested this year.

The group is the local chapter for the global Earth Strike movement, which began in November 2018. Since its conception, the movement has spread to over 60 countries. Demonstrators have said they want climate change to be recognized as a crisis and, according to their website, are “demanding immediate climate action from governments and corporations worldwide.”

Grandbois noted that though the turnout was not as large as it has been in past protests, he wanted to assure the public that this was not due to a loss in momentum.

“Despite the membership turnout today, we’re still a very active organization,” he said. “The issue today was communication but we’re still here, we’re still strong as ever, and we’re still loud.”

Related: Earth Strike Vernon gains momentum

Related: Vernon students strike for climate action — again

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
June community champion lauded for work with addiction services

Just Posted

Street lights affected by power outage, leads to multiple car accidents in Vernon

The first accident was reported at the intersection of 27th Avenue and 32nd Street just after 2 p.m.

Falkland eighth grade student to compete in 15th annual National Junor High Finals Rodeo

Zoey Hamming also recently earned a position on the B.C. National Junior High rodeo team

UPDATE: Armstrong sidewalk swastika spray painted over

Following Friday’s article, the image has been covered

June community champion lauded for work with addiction services

“I am not seeking anymore, and a lot of that understanding came through the cultural teachings.”

Gaza doctors to present in Vernon about civilian victims of war

The event will be held at the East Hill Community Church, located at 3605 12th Street in Vernon

VIDEO: We’ll work with cities, even when provinces won’t work with Ottawa, Trudeau says

Prime minister pledged government will keep working with municipalities on housing, climate change

RCMP Deputy Commissoner addresses 2012 Kelowna RCMP assault investigation

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Kootnekoff: Discriminate against babysitters

The Supreme Court of Canada recently declined to hear an interesting case… Continue reading

B.C. cancer patients finally gets doctor’s appointment after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

B.C. minimum wage hits $13.85/hr today

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Latest numbers confirm 2018 was B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Last year saw 2,115 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned

Top Raptors Game 1 ticket went for almost $24,000, StubHub says

So far, the top price for Sunday’s Game 2 is a mere $10,000

Newborn southern resident killer whale spotted in B.C. waters

Southern resident killer whales are endangered, numbering just 75

Most Read