Vernon students continue protesting, calling for climate action

This is the tenth protest the local group has organized in Vernon this year

This is the tenth protest the local group has organized in Vernon this year. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

A small group from Earth Strike Vernon took to the steps of the Vernon court house Saturday.

They braved the heat for three hours on June 1. Among them was Grade 10 student Kieran Grandbois, the spokesperson and organizer for the movement’s local chapter. He said this is about the tenth time that the group has protested this year.

The group is the local chapter for the global Earth Strike movement, which began in November 2018. Since its conception, the movement has spread to over 60 countries. Demonstrators have said they want climate change to be recognized as a crisis and, according to their website, are “demanding immediate climate action from governments and corporations worldwide.”

Grandbois noted that though the turnout was not as large as it has been in past protests, he wanted to assure the public that this was not due to a loss in momentum.

“Despite the membership turnout today, we’re still a very active organization,” he said. “The issue today was communication but we’re still here, we’re still strong as ever, and we’re still loud.”

