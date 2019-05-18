Vernon students dance their way to provincials

“It is an amazing experience for these young ladies and has definitely become a yearly goal for them all.”

Seven local students were selected to compete for the title of their selected category at the 2019 Provincial Performing Arts Festival.

The Provincial Performing Arts Festival 2019 is a large event involving participants from the 34 member Music and Dance Festivals across B.C. Each regional festival in B.C. sends its most promising young musicians, dancers and dramatic artists between the ages of 10 and 28 to participate in this five-day event, which takes place in Chilliwack from May 26-31.

Over 600 chosen delegates will be attending this prestigious event to compete for recognition and prizes, as well as attend special master classes, lectures, coaching sessions, workshops, technique classes and adjudications.

Local dance students Eva Attwood (Junior Stage Dance), Sarah Benson (Junior Stage Dance), Tiernen O’Keefe (Inter Stage Dance), Kaia Kristian (Merited Participant Inter Modern and Merited Participant Inter Stage), Avery Morrison (Merited Participant Inter Stage), and Sarah Benson (Merited Participant Junior Modern) were chosen to compete.

The journey for these students began in July 2018 when they began training with choreographers and teachers including, Becky Martselos, Sarah Podollan, Kennedy Knopf, Amie Roussel, Katrina Lopes, Joel Sturrock, Ashleigh Compton & Calida Kuzek.

“The students will have a busy week in Chilliwack where they will attend numerous workshops daily with the adjudicators and also perform their winning pieces again. This time, they will be competing against the best in the province,” said Martselos. “It is an amazing experience for these young ladies and has definitely become a yearly goal for them all.”

Accentz Dance Studio Competitive Team (also known as the” A Team”) has been very successful this year. Many scholarships, bursaries and cash awards have been awarded this year during our season. Such awards include: Disney Land & NYC Be Discovered, Hollywood Summer Tour, Numerous BC and AB based summer intensives, Competition Champions, Top Dance Studio average highest mark – Star Talent, Mentor Award – Shine Festival, several Choreographer awards, and bursaries from local Kiwanis Festivals.

