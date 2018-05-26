Nicolus Zibin and Mr. Busfield wiring up a big buzzer and doorbell in the Electrical Program.

Vernon students discover trades at Okanagan College

Over 150 students and teachers took part in a Discover Trades Event at Okanagan College in Kelowna.

Students participated an hour in chosen trades talking with the instructors and building, creating or exploring.

More than 14 different trades programs were offered to students including Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, Automotive Collison Trades, Construction Trades, Electrical Trades, Mechanical Building Trades (Plumbing, Piping Trades (Pipe/Steam Fitter, Gasfitter & Sprinkler System Installer), Refrigeration & Air Conditioning and Sheet Metal), Motor Vehicle Trades, Welding Trades and the Pastry Arts Program.

“I really learned a lot there,” said Dylan Beaumont, a Grade 10 student at Clarence Fulton Secondary. “I enjoyed the RV Tech program because there were so many trades involved. I am very glad I went and would go again next year. It was awesome.”

Saxon Dennis, a Grade 11 student from Clarence Fulton said “it was interesting to see the college and I wasn’t aware of how many trades were offered at the campus. I have been exploring several trades at the campus this year and I plan on taking the Heavy Duty Mechanical Foundation Program as a dual credit student in the future.”

“It was interesting to see how complex wiring can get when presented with multiple destinations of power,” said Nicolus Zibin who plans on entering the dual credit Electrical Foundation Program next February.

SD #22 is very grateful to the Industry Training Authority who provided a grant to support this event. Parents of students, who are interested in potentially being sponsored for a dual credit program, please contact the career coordinator at your local high school.

School District #22 is always looking for local companies who would be interested in hiring our dual credit students as apprentices. For more information, please contact Mrs. Kathy Wickum, District Principal for Career Programs and Career Education at either 250 549 9208 or at 250 549 6142.

 

Saxon Dennis practises OHMS Law in the Automotive Service Technician Program.

Finbar O’Sullivan, Apprenticeship Advisor for the Industry Training Authority, showing Kris Hurt his universal Red Seal Pin.

