Students from Mr. McLaughlin’s class, among many others at St. James School, created colourful thank-you cards to deliver to local officers to mark RCMP Appreciation Day on Feb. 1, 2020. (Contributed)

Vernon students say ‘thank you’ to RCMP

Colourful handmade cards were delivered to local Mounties for RCMP Appreciation Day

Students at St. James School wanted to say thank you to their local Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers, so they handcrafted colourful cards.

“Many students were eager to show their support and to help the RCMP celebrate 100 years of service,” Mark McLaughlin said.

The idea for creating cards came to the school from the local Knights of Columbus and was received with great support by both the school principal, Paul Rossetti, and staff.

Saturday is RCMP Appreciation Day and several local events are planned to mark the occasion.

In honour of the 100th anniversary of the RCMP and RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C., the Greater Vernon Museum is encouraging businesses and citizens to place free window placards in shop and car windows, “as a sign to RCMP members that we value their work.”

The cards are available for pickup at the Downtown Vernon Association, Greater Vernon Museum and Archive and the Chamber of Commerce.

The museum is hosting an open house Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. There, visitors can learn more of the history behind the Mounties in Vernon.

And tonight, the Vernon Vipers will salute the RCMP at their 7 p.m. game against Prince George at Kal Tire Place. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear red in honour of the special day Saturday.

