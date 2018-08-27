Kal Tire Christmas Fundraising Society members James Barnett (left) and Garry Molitwenik (right) are joined by Bannister GM Vernon sales manager Brad Nakucyj in front of a fully restored 1997 Buick LeSabre Ltd., one of about 10 vehicles that will be available for bid at the society’s annual Buy a Used Car Auction Wednesday, Sept. 12, in Vernon. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Vernon summer auction helps families at Christmas

Annual Kal Tire Christmas Fundraising Society Buy A Used Car Auction goes Wednesday, Sept. 12

A late summer auction helps North Okanagan families at Christmas.

The Kal Tire Christmas Fundraising Society presents its annual Buy A Used Car vehicle auction at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Dodds Auction and Appraisal Services (3311-28th Avenue, Vernon).

The event features an auction of about 10 or so used vehicles with money raised from the sales going to the fundraising society.

“At Christmas, we support 24 families,” said society president Garry Molitwenik. “We spend about $700 on food for each family.”

Kal Tire puts up two vehicles while other vehicles are donated to the auction by Bannister GM Vernon, Vernon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Watkin Motors and Vernon Toyota.

Auctioneer Bob Woodman donates his services and Capri Insurance waives their licence registration fee.

The Morning Star provides two free advertisements for the auction.

Family referrals are given to the society by the Vernon Women’s Transition House Society, North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) as well as local senior’s groups.

“Referrals for the auction or for the cars can be phoned into our society at 250-542-2366,” said Molitwenik.

People are to ask for Lori Barton or James Barnett when phoning about the auction.

Vehicles available during the auction will include safe, street-worthy cars, trucks and vans.

