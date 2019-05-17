Vernon teen seeks help in finding missing emotional support ferret

The ferret has been missing since midnight on Monday, May 13

Vernon local Danielle Percy is hoping someone has seen her daughter’s ferret.

Seavey is 14-year-old Sienna Percy’s emotional support animal. According to his owners, Seavey slipped outside of their house around midnight on Monday, May 13 when Danielle was letting out her dogs.

“Sienna deals with severe anxiety and she hasn’t been in school for over a year and we home-school. She got him a year ago and he is her emotional support animal, so if she’s upset or super anxious, he’s with her,” said Danielle.

“We started searching around 4 a.m. when I realized he was gone until about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and then again all day after work yesterday. So far, we’ve spent 20 hours out in the rain looking for him.”

The pair are hoping to to rally some community support in the hopes to find him as quickly as possible.

“He is friendly but won’t necessarily walk up to you, he may come to a squeaky toy,” wrote Sienna in a post on the Vernon & Area community forum page. “I really, really need him to come home [as] he plays a very important role in my life.”

The Percy’s live off of 39th Avenue between 12th and 16th Street near Silver Star Elementary School. Danielle said they believe he was last seen around 40th Avenue and Cascade Drive on Tuesday, May 14.

“He could be anywhere,” she said. “We have tried to put harnesses on him and we wanted to get him a GPS tracker but he slips out of every type of harness we’ve tried so that wasn’t a preventative option for him.”

She said that if anyone sees him, to not be afraid to pick him up because he is “very friendly and doesn’t bite.”

“Sienna is pretty upset about it and she’s just had a rough go in life the past couple of years and Seavey was really helping her out,” she said. “We’re just really hoping to find him soon.”

Anyone who has seen Seavey is asked to call 250-540-4861 or the SPCA, who have also been notified.

