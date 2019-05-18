Seavey, an emotional support ferret, was found Friday night. (Contributed)

Vernon teen’s support ferret found

“Thank you to everybody for sharing and posting, getting the word out, and looking.”

A Vernon teen’s emotional support ferret that went missing earlier this week has been found.

Seavey, 14-year-old Sienna Percy’s emotional support animal, slipped outside of their house around midnight on Monday, May 13 when Danielle Percy, Sienna’s mother, was letting out their dogs.

Sienna appealed to the community to rally some support by posting in the Vernon & Area Community Forum. Four days later, after many hours searching, Seavey was found.

“SEAVEY HAS BEEN FOUND!!!!,” wrote Sienna in the comment section of her initial post.

“We looked until about 9:30 p.m. last night and then around 10 p.m. we got a call saying that someone had found the ferret,” said Danielle. “She said she was driving down 39th Avenue and she was cruising up the street. She said she saw one of our flyers — there are about 600 flyers all along East Hill — and she drove home to get the flyer and drove home and gave us a call.”

Both Sienna and Danielle want to thank everyone who helped bring Seavey home.

“Thank you to everybody for sharing and posting, getting the word out, and looking,” said Danielle.

