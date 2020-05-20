Mike and Emily Gilman reach the finish line after their 5k run at the Terry Fox Run at Marshall Fields in Vernon in 2018. (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon Terry Fox run organizer holds onto hope

Registration now open for 40th annual event going virtual

“Anything is possible if you try.”

Those memorable words from Terry Fox are ringing true during this pandemic. Organizers of what is the 40th anniversary since Fox’s run, aren’t giving up on his dream, and despite COVID-19, the run will continue online.

“We stand together virtually in hearts and mind to capture what Terry’s passion and dedication was about,” said Vernon’s run organizer Liz Dickson.

Today, 40 years later, organizers have had to innovate in order to follow social distancing.

Residents are urged to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Marathon of Hope, by signing up for the 2020 Terry Fox Run. Registration is now open for the Sept. 20, 2020 event titled, One Day. Your Way. We will unite in spirit, not in person.

Wherever you are, around your neighbourhood, backyard down the street or around the block, residents can walk, ride or run.

“Because cancer research cannot wait for COVID-19 to be over,” the Terry Fox Foundation states. “Because Terry asked us to try.”

Locally, support is being sought for silent auction items online. Anyone wanting to contribute can contact the Vernon event organizer Liz Dickson at 250-308-9242 or via the event Facebook page 40th Anniversary Virtual Terry Fox Run, Silent Auction and Bottle Drive.

“Terry’s dream would not have continued if it were not for each and every single one of you. For that, thanks will simply never be enough,” said Dickson, who grew up in Port Coquitlam and watched high school running buddies Fox and her neighbour Doug Alward endure their daily cross country practice runs.

“When time stood still with Terry’s cancer diagnosis, their cross Canada run became a pivotal moment in history that touched so many hearts. Once you choose hope, anything is possible. I encourage everyone to remember that someone in your life when hope was all that was needed to continue on. This is personal to me and I hope this 40th year exemplifies our support.”

