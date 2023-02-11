Vernon therapy clowns hosting new-members workshop

Wanted: people with good hearts, care and compassion. The Kalamalka Caring Klowns are looking for new members for their therapy clown group, and will be hosting a two-day Klowns workshop April 1 and 2. (Contributed)

Bubbles is, well, bubbly.

Rainbow? Well, you know, Rainbow has a permanent rainbow overhead.

Vernon’s Rainbow and Armstrong’s Bubbles are members of the Kalamalka Caring Klowns.

The Klowns are therapeutic; caring, compassionate folks who have found a fun way to give back to the community.

“Although COVID has temporarily put a hold on visits to the hospitals and care homes, we still have a lot of fun taking part in many Vernon community events,” said Rainbow who, along with Bubbles, would like you to join them.

As they gradually return to pre-COVID activities, the charitable group is hoping others in the community will take a big red-shoe step forward to take part in the Klowns’ two-day workshop April 1 and 2, and become a member of this dedicated group.

Both men and women, therapy clowns are from all walks of life and love to bring cheer to folks who need it.

No talent is necessary. As Bubbles says, all you need is friendliness and a good heart.

“The reward for bringing laughter and joy to others is the knowledge that you’ve done something worthwhile and had fun doing it, and the feeling of well-being goes both ways,” said Bubbles.

Makeup is kept to a minimum and costumes can be put together from thrift store finds.

If this is something that interests you, call one of our two course instructors – Bubbles in Armstrong, (250) 546-6396 or Rainbow in Vernon, (250) 558-3576.

READ MORE: Vernon hotel helping victims in wake of devastating earthquake in Turkey, Syria

READ MORE: Vernon library friends host magazine sale

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

community profileEntertainmentVernon