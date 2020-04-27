Vernon Tim Hortons staff dance off against immigration impacts

WATCH: Dance is more than just a cute TikTok-esque video

A salute to frontline workers is serving up more than smiles from Vernon.

A group of six staff from Tim Hortons put together a video and synchronized dance from the front of the store.

Hazel Ignacio, Catherine Martinez, Justine Aquino Raynes, Maricar Turla, Everly Ann Aller and Raffy Porceso Evarrola show off their moves in the approximately minute-and-a-half video.

“We put up this together to inspire the community and to give tribute to all frontline workers, for we know how brave and courageous they were and also to cheer people up,” said Ignacio, who is from the Philippines.

But there is more to the video than just a fun dance.

The staff are foreign workers, who have a dream to become Canadian.

However, due to the rapidly changing labour market impact of COVID-19, invitations to apply impact these workers. This is according to Marjorie Quintos, licensed member at Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council, and director of operations at Mercan.

“BCPNP’s invitation to apply issued on March 30 excluded specific occupations including 0631 – Restaurant and food service managers and 6311 – Food service supervisors, among others,” said Quintos of the BC Provincial Nominee Program.

“You see, these heroes’ immigration dreams were impacted by COVID19. But we are confident that their sacrifices will return in a thousand folds.

She calls them heroes, because these are the people keeping residents fed and caffeinated during the pandemic. They too are frontline workers

“Thank you, heroes. Mercan is very very proud of you,” said Quintos.

