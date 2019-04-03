Festival of military brass bands “Spasskaya Tower” 2018. (Photo submitted)

Vernon to host British youth band for Tattoo

The world renowned Brentwood Imperial Youth Band will be in Vernon for the 6th annual Military Tattoo this summer.

What do 65 young musicians from the UK want to do and see while they are in Vernon this Summer performing in the 6th annual Okanagan Military Tattoo? According to organizers, the overwhelming response: They want to see a bear, they want to see a Mountie and they want the opportunity to swim in a real lake.

The world renowned Brentwood Imperial Youth Band will be in Vernon for a week this summer while they get acclimatized and rehearse for the Okanagan Military Tattoo.

The event is set to take place at Kal Tire Place on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28.

The Band has performed at numerous functions around the UK and abroad. Though this will be their first trip to Canada although they have performed in North America before, at the Rose Parade in Pasadena and Disneyland in California. In the Summer of 2018, the Band performed in Moscow at Red Square.

While in the Greater Vernon Area, they are reportedly excited to visit Vernon’s local attractions including Historic O’Keefe Ranch, Kal and Kin Beach and Silver Star Mountain. They will also work with cadets in the Music Program at Camp Vernon and plans are in the works for a public concert or two.

The Band was originally founded in 1990 as a marching bugle corps of drums and has since evolved into the multi-functional and fully chromatic band that it is today. The Band’s versatility sees it performing as both a marching band and a concert band at domestic and international events throughout the calendar year. The musicians are 12 to 18 years of age.

The Band is based in Warley (Essex) on the former site of the historic British Army barracks. The Band is affiliated with the 49th (West Riding) Infantry Division Polar Bear Association. As honourary members of the association, Band members wear the Polar Bear insignia on their uniform.

For more information about the 6th annual Okanagan Military Tattoo or the Brentwood Imperial Youth Band, check out the Tattoo website at OkanganTattoo.ca.

WATCH: Our 2018 video from the 5th Annual Okanagan Military Tattoo:

