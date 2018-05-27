Vernon United Way event toasts local tastes

Winemaker’s Dinner United Way is inviting residents to wine and dine in support of their community.

Tickets are now on sale for the fourth annual United Way Winemakers’ Dinner Saturday, June 2 at the Vernon Lodge.

“This will be a five-course dinner with five wines paired for your enjoyment,” said Linda Yule, executive director of United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap. “The chef at the Lodge has an amazing menu on offer — truly above and beyond.”

Tickets for the Winemakers’ Dinner are $100 and there are still limited sponsorship opportunities for a course or a wine selection. The Platinum $1,000 sponsorship includes a VIP pre-reception and two tickets to the Winemakers’ Dinner. Call Linda at United Way for details 250-549-1346.

More information and tickets can be found at www.unitedwaynocs.com, on the events page.

