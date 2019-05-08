Vernon unplugged and playing

Bubbles were a big hit among kids at the annual Interior Savings Unplug and Play Festival hosted in Polson Park Sunday. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

A fun festival in Vernon’s Polson Park put a successful wrap on another Interior Savings Unplug and Play Week.

The week is held to encourage kids to lead an active, healthy lifestyle.

The activity-rich event is designed to bring atention to the effect of an inactive lifestyle on children, and show parents the abundance of opportunities for active living available in the North Okanagan.

More than 40 events were held at places such as the Vernon Public Art Gallery, Hillview Golf Course, Allan Brooks Nature Centre, Vernon Yacht Club, Soul Studio, Davison Orchards and the North Okanagan Friendship Centre.



Elisabeth Ray, three, gets into the fun at the annual interior Savings Unplug and Play Festival, held in Vernon’s Polson Park. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)