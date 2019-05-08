Bubbles were a big hit among kids at the annual Interior Savings Unplug and Play Festival hosted in Polson Park Sunday. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Vernon unplugged and playing

PHOTOS: Interior Savings Unplug and Play Week

A fun festival in Vernon’s Polson Park put a successful wrap on another Interior Savings Unplug and Play Week.

The week is held to encourage kids to lead an active, healthy lifestyle.

The activity-rich event is designed to bring atention to the effect of an inactive lifestyle on children, and show parents the abundance of opportunities for active living available in the North Okanagan.

RELATED: Vernon urged to unplug and play

More than 40 events were held at places such as the Vernon Public Art Gallery, Hillview Golf Course, Allan Brooks Nature Centre, Vernon Yacht Club, Soul Studio, Davison Orchards and the North Okanagan Friendship Centre.


Elisabeth Ray, three, gets into the fun at the annual interior Savings Unplug and Play Festival, held in Vernon’s Polson Park. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Anika Frayn has a blast chasing down bubbles at the annual Interior Savings Unplug And Play Festival, held in Vernon’s Polson Park Sunday. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

