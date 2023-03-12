The Vernon Upper Mission is presented with a check of $5,327.47 that was raised from the In From The Cold fundraiser. (Contributed)

The Vernon Upper Mission is presented with a check of $5,327.47 that was raised from the In From The Cold fundraiser. (Contributed)

Vernon Upper Room Mission fundraiser reaches $5,000

The funds are going towards a new initiative meant to tackle homelessness next summer

The second annual burger and beer event was a smashing success, helping raise over $5,000 for the Upper Room Mission Mat program.

Hosted by the Vernon Elks Lodge #45, the burger and beer event was a fundraising social that saw individuals from all around Vernon come and check out the Elks Lodge, along with providing funds for the Upper Room Mission.

The event was sponsored by Okanagan Springs, Cobbs Bread and A&W, with contributions from Silver Star Mountain, Nicolas Alexander’s, Ok Restorations, Tim Hortons, Vaz Art, Butcher Boys and several other local businesses and Vernon citizens.

The funds are going towards Upper Room Mission’s Mat program, which has a goal of accommodating 20 people experiencing homelessness with a warm place to sleep in the night. The program will take place between December 2023 and February 2024.

Currently, the Mission is a day shelter open seven days a week, but their goal is to incorporate overnight housing for the less fortunate, by the time the winter season begins again in late 2023.

The Upper Room Mission also owns a bottle depot and thrift store.

For more information on the program, please visit upperroommission.ca/in-from-the-cold/.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest wins silver for Team Canada

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BeercharityCharity and DonationsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Photos: Kicking the winter blues with Seedy Sunday in Kelowna
Next story
Fun for all at the North Okanagan Children’s Festival

Just Posted

Rup Sidhu, aka RupLoops, will be one of the headliners at the festival. (Contributed)
Fun for all at the North Okanagan Children’s Festival

The Vernon Upper Mission is presented with a check of $5,327.47 that was raised from the In From The Cold fundraiser. (Contributed)
Vernon Upper Room Mission fundraiser reaches $5,000

Ina Forrest smiles during action in Richmond at the 2023 World Wheelchair Curling Championships. (WCF/Cheyenne Boone)
Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest wins silver for Team Canada

This was the Connector Saturday evening, March 11. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 5, 3 and 1 with up to 25 cm falling and extreme driving conditions. (Facebook)
Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Highway 3 and 1

Pop-up banner image