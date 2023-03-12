Vernon Upper Room Mission fundraiser reaches $5,000

The funds are going towards a new initiative meant to tackle homelessness next summer

The Vernon Upper Mission is presented with a check of $5,327.47 that was raised from the In From The Cold fundraiser. (Contributed)

The second annual burger and beer event was a smashing success, helping raise over $5,000 for the Upper Room Mission Mat program.

Hosted by the Vernon Elks Lodge #45, the burger and beer event was a fundraising social that saw individuals from all around Vernon come and check out the Elks Lodge, along with providing funds for the Upper Room Mission.

The event was sponsored by Okanagan Springs, Cobbs Bread and A&W, with contributions from Silver Star Mountain, Nicolas Alexander’s, Ok Restorations, Tim Hortons, Vaz Art, Butcher Boys and several other local businesses and Vernon citizens.

The funds are going towards Upper Room Mission’s Mat program, which has a goal of accommodating 20 people experiencing homelessness with a warm place to sleep in the night. The program will take place between December 2023 and February 2024.

Currently, the Mission is a day shelter open seven days a week, but their goal is to incorporate overnight housing for the less fortunate, by the time the winter season begins again in late 2023.

The Upper Room Mission also owns a bottle depot and thrift store.

For more information on the program, please visit upperroommission.ca/in-from-the-cold/.

