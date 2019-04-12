Vernon urged to unplug and play

The North Okanagan Optimist Club will be expanding the 7th annual Interior Savings Unplug and Play Week, April 29 - May 5

Kids, and adults, are being challenged to stop playing with their phones and remotes and take in some real fun.

The North Okanagan Optimist club is hosting the seventh annual Interior Savings Unplug and Play Week from Monday, April 29 – Sunday, May 5.

Unplug and Play Week is a community project of The North Okanagan Optimist Club encouraging kids and families in the North Okanagan to Unplug and Play in their communities.

Local businesses host events throughout the week. Popular events are back as well as a number of new events including: golf at Hillview Golf, dance with SODANCE and TKH Dance Club, freestyle fencing, expanded toonie swim hours at the Rec Centre, gardening at Patchwork Farms, and many more activities which can all be viewed on the website.

Related: Community unplugs and plays

As presenting sponsor, Interior Savings is encouraging everyone to check out the full slate of activities planned for the week.

“This week is not just for kids,” said Kathy Conway, Interior Savings’ CEO. “This is an important message for all of us. Let’s lead the way and show our children that we too can put our devices down a little more often to make time for play and for spending time with family and friends.”

The Final Event of Interior Savings Unplug and Play Week will take place at Polson Park on Sunday, May 5 from 1 – 4 p.m. This free event will be packed with lots of fun activities for kids.

On stage performances by Kiki the Eco Elf, SODANCE Vernon and a demo by Duchy of Connacht. The oval at Polson Park will showcase a variety of vendors offering games, crafts and face painting provided by the Okanagan Science Centre, Silver Star Mountain Resort, Kal Tire, Sundance Martial Arts, Floppy Shots Mini Golf, ADHD Task Force, and many, many more local businesses and organizations. There will also be a large obstacle course and a bouncy castle for the little kids, as well as a bubble show with Bubble Wonders. Treats can be bought at the ice cream truck or you can buy cookies from the Girl Guides.

This year The North Okanagan Optimist Club is introducing the Passport of Fun for kids, which will be available from April 29 – Aug. 31. The passport includes a number of free and discounted activities in the community, bowl at Lincoln Lanes for just $4.50 a game (shoe rental included), take $3 off a day pass at the Rock Climbing Garden, bike the Okanagan Rail Trail and stop in at Kalavida Surf Shop, and many more activities.

Kids have to collect five stamps on the Passport of Fun to get a free ice cream cone at Vernon Teach and Learn.

Passports will be available at the following events/locations

The final event of Interior Savings Unplug and Play Week at Polson Park on Sunday, May 5

At all participants: Interior Savings Vernon, The Rock Garden Climbing Centre, Lincoln Lanes, Kalavida Surf Shop, Vernon Rec Centre, Okanagan Science Centre, Allan Brooks Nature Centre, and the Vernon Library.

The North Okanagan Optimist Club wants to thank their title sponsor, Interior Savings for their continued support, as well as Kal Rotary, Sun FM, Vernon Yacht Club, VTA, Sladen Moore Chartered Accountants, Kal Tire, The Morning Star and Wayside, and a special thank you to partner SD22 Health Promoting Schools. They also acknowledge the financial assistance of the Province of British Columbia.

For more information or to view the Interior Savings Unplug and Play Week schedule please visit www.unplugandplayvernon.com.

Related: Unplugged Play

Related: Unplug and Play

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.