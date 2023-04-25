The Vernon Morning Star has set up a display at the front of their office where you can purchase the bars (Bowen Assman Photo).

The Vernon Morning Star has set up a display at the front of their office where you can purchase the bars (Bowen Assman Photo).

Vernon Valley Vonka bars available around town

5 golden tickets up for grabs

Valley Vonka bars are sold in four locations around Vernon.

Get your chocolate this week at the Vernon Canadian Tire, Vernon Nissan, Printech Corp and The Morning Star office (cash only).

The bars are limited to just 2,500 so hurry before they are gone.

The contest will run until May 12, or until the bars sell out, so you do not want to miss a chance of claiming a golden ticket!

Valley Vonka bars are pure milk chocolate (made in a nut-free environment) that is made locally by Cotton’s Chocolate.

The chocolate used is a delectable sweet belgian blend that will have your tastebuds clamoring for more.

Special thanks to our partners, Cotton’s Chocolates, Printech Corp, Vernon Public Art Gallery, and our golden ticket prize partners; Canadian Tire, City of Vernon, Tim Hortons, Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club and the Vernon Towne Theatre.

Good luck and happy hunting.

READ MORE: Valley Vonka and the search for a golden ticket

READ MORE: Coldstream man wins Vernon shopping spree

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

charityCharity and DonationsDonation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon community radio station locates broadcast home

Just Posted

Killiney Beach subdivision boil water advisory. Photo MCG
Water main break prompts boil water notice for some Killiney Beach residents

The Vernon Morning Star has set up a display at the front of their office where you can purchase the bars (Bowen Assman Photo).
Vernon Valley Vonka bars available around town

Vernon’s 97.9 Valley FM community radio station has entered into a lease with the Okanagan Screen Arts Society for studio space on 29th Avenue behind the Towne Theatre. (Contributed)
Vernon community radio station locates broadcast home

Paws it Forward will have some of its dogs up for adoption available at the Vernon Community Arts Centre April 29. (Paws it Forward photo)
Dogs needing homes fill Vernon arts centre