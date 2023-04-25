Vernon Valley Vonka bars available around town

The Vernon Morning Star has set up a display at the front of their office where you can purchase the bars (Bowen Assman Photo).

Valley Vonka bars are sold in four locations around Vernon.

Get your chocolate this week at the Vernon Canadian Tire, Vernon Nissan, Printech Corp and The Morning Star office (cash only).

The bars are limited to just 2,500 so hurry before they are gone.

The contest will run until May 12, or until the bars sell out, so you do not want to miss a chance of claiming a golden ticket!

Valley Vonka bars are pure milk chocolate (made in a nut-free environment) that is made locally by Cotton’s Chocolate.

The chocolate used is a delectable sweet belgian blend that will have your tastebuds clamoring for more.

Special thanks to our partners, Cotton’s Chocolates, Printech Corp, Vernon Public Art Gallery, and our golden ticket prize partners; Canadian Tire, City of Vernon, Tim Hortons, Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club and the Vernon Towne Theatre.

Good luck and happy hunting.

