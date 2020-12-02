Vernon video production has Christmas spirit

Inspire Kindness Productions looking to help a family or resident with bag full of gift cards, items

Inspire Kindness Productions is looking to help a local family at Christmas. (Photo submitted)

You would expect nothing less from a company built on kindness.

Vernon-based Inspire Kindness Productions, a not-for-profit video production company, supports local families nominated for help by the community.

Owner Melissa Jacobs is taking nominations until Dec. 7 for a family to receive a bag filled with gift cards and small items from Inspire Kindness Productions.

“Thanks to our sponsors and to our wonderful community members who donated to the campaign,” said Jacobs, who got support from 14 sponsors throughout the Okanagan.

To nominate a family, send Jacobs a message on her website, Instagram or Facebook accounts, or an email to inspirekindnessproductions@gmail.com.

Since she started her company in 2018, Jacobs has helped more than two dozen families in the Okanagan through fundraisers and Inspire Kindness bags.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

