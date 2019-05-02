Lorna and Herb Thorburn were two of the participants in the 2018 Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s. This year’s event takes place May 5 at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park at Okanagan College. (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon Walk for Alzheimer’s offers chance for trip to New York

The annual walk take place Sunday, May 5 at 11:30 a.m. at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

Start spreading the news—the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s flagship fundraiser, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, takes place this week.

The public can show support for people affected by dementia by registering for the event. The walk is scheduled to take place this Sunday (May 5) at 11:30 a.m. at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

The walk will be held in 21 locations across B.C. as part of a movement to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. has recently announced an exciting fundraising incentive—for every $100 the participants raise online between the time they register and 11:59 p.m. on May 5, they will receive an entry in the draw to win return flights for two to New York City courtesy of Cathay Pacific and $1,000 to spend on accommodation from Visa gift cards.

“The walk is a powerful way for people to come together to reduce the stigma of dementia in their communities and ensure people living with dementia are supported, included and acknowledged,” said Maria Howard, Alzheimer Society of B.C. chief executive officer.

The Greater Vernon Athletics Park is located at Okanagan College, 6950 College Way.

More details can be found at www.walkforalzheimers.ca.

