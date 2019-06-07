Vernon Walks to End ALS

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at 11 a.m. in Polson Park

The Walk to End ALS is the largest volunteer-led fundraiser for ALS Societies across Canada. The family-friendly event aims to unite Canadians in their desire to put an end to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

This event shows support for the 3,000 Canadians and their families living with the disease; 400 of which are living in British Columbia.

Among the 15 Walks taking place across B.C. is the Vernon Walk on Saturday, June 8 on Polson Park. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the walk begins promptly at 11 a.m.

“This event unites the country and rallies people affected by ALS,” said Wendy Toyer, Executive Director, ALS Society of BC. “Participants walk to show support for people living with and/or to honour the memory of a loved one lost. The Walk to End ALS inspires hope. Please join us.”

Proceeds from the Walk to End ALS go to the ALS Society of BC to provide patient services programs for people living with ALS in BC, and to the ALS Canada Research Program to strive toward a world without ALS.

Register or donate, visit walktoendals.ca.

Related: ‘Walk for ALS’ rebrands as ‘Walk to End ALS’

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.