Vernon walks to end ALS

Vernon’s 2018 ALS walk also took place in Polson Park. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a rapidly progressive, neuromuscular disease which 3,000 Canadians and their families live with; 400 of which are living in British Columbia.

The Walk to End ALS is the largest volunteer-led fundraiser for ALS Societies across Canada.

Family-friendly and fun, it unites Canadians in their desire to put an end to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Among the 15 walks taking place across B.C. is the Vernon Walk which takes place on Saturday, June 8 at Polson Park.

Registration for the walk starts at 10 a.m., the walk starts at 11 a.m.

“This event unites the country and rallies people affected by ALS,” said Wendy Toyer, Executive Director, ALS Society of BC. “Participants walk to show support for people living with and/or to honour the memory of a loved one lost. The Walk to End ALS inspires hope. Please join us.”

Proceeds from the Walk to End ALS go to the ALS Society of B.C. to provide patient services programs for people living with ALS in B.C., and to the ALS Canada Research Program to strive toward a world without ALS.

Register or donate today at walktoendals.ca.

