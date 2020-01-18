Vernon artist Patricia Neil Lawton displays a photo of one of her watercolour paintings on a tablet. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon watercolour artist returning to spotlight

Patricia Neil Lawton is holding her first art show in 5 years at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames, Feb. 8

For the first time in five years, Vernon artist Patricia Neil Lawton is bringing her work to the public eye.

The winner of Okanagan Life magazine’s Best Artist of the Okanagan in 2000, Lawton has lived in the valley for 35 years – and while landscape paintings aren’t her usual focus, the Okanagan valley is a constant backdrop for her watercolour portraits.

“You can’t paint a cow or a horse without putting something behind it, so there’s always Okanagan scenery!” she said.

Lawton will hold an art show at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames in Vernon on Feb. 8. She’ll be the gallery’s artist of the month for February, and at the show she’ll be displaying 20 or so of her favourite watercolour works from the past 10 years.

“Probably a lot of them have never been shown,” said Lawton. Portraits of animals, bikes and fishing boats abound in her glossy depictions of Okanagan life. She has a penchant for capturing the laid-back lakeside life: children canoeing on Kal Lake, or fishing from the docks.

“I love doing boats. My family’s from the Shetland Islands and they were all fishermen so I guess it’s in my blood.”

Lawton previously lived in Vancouver, where she taught at Emily Carr University of Art for a decade. She’s taught in school and held private lessons since coming to Vernon, but gradually came to more seriously devote her time to watercolours.

Lawton took until age 30 to realize she was an artist and not simply a person who liked to draw and paint. Since then she’s made efforts to convince parents to encourage their children to pursue their artistic interests.

“I’ve really promoted parents to really stand behind their kids who want to be artists or writers or musicians,” she said.

“Do it, because it’s important – and if you do support them they’ll ave a much better chance of being a success.”

The art show takes place at 2-4 p.m. Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames is located at 3101 31st Avenue.

READ MORE: New book released on the untold Indigenous history of Revelstoke

READ MORE: Kal Rotary Club donates funds to fix up aging Vernon nature centre

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A painting horses on a ranch set in an Okanagan landscape, by Patricia Neil Lawton. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Cows, cars and more: Coldstream secondary students show off capstone projects

Just Posted

Vernon watercolour artist returning to spotlight

Patricia Neil Lawton is holding her first art show in 5 years at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames, Feb. 8

Cows, cars and more: Coldstream secondary students show off capstone projects

Kalamalka Secondary seniors displayed Career Life Connections capstone projects Jan. 15

Low-level meth dealer gets 6 months jail time in Vernon

BC Supreme Court Justice’s sentence concludes case related to June 2017 offence

Vernon perfect getaway for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, mayor says

Family-oriented community also home to Royal interests; film and helicopter industries

Group builds shelters for Vernon’s stray cats

Twenty insulated cat shelters were constructed by volunteers and delivered around town

Canada to bolster screening of central China passengers for virus at 3 airports

Additional measures will include messaging on arrivals screens in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver

Horgan cancels event in northern B.C. due to security concerns, says Fraser Lake mayor

The premier will still be visiting the city, but the location and day will not be made public

B.C. landlord sentenced to two years in jail for torching his own rental property

Wei Li was convicted of intentionally lighting his rental property on fire in October 2017

B.C. town spends $14.14 per resident for snow removal in one month

Costs of snow removal to the Town of Princeton skyrocketed in December.… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Eastern Newfoundland reeling, search underway for missing man after blizzard

More than 70 centimetres of new snow fell overnight, creating whiteout conditions

Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles

‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,’ says Queen Elizabeth II

Photo reminds Salmon Arm resident of connection to former drama teacher Justin Trudeau

Prime minister remembered as being as a funny, larger-than-life person

Province says it is monitoring AIM’s road maintenance

The provincial transportation ministry is working closely with new road contractor AIM,… Continue reading

B.C. society calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice

Ice can be seen in video matted into emaciated bear cub’s fur

Most Read