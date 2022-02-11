Vernon Winter Carnival cancels two final weekend events

No free movies, no fireworks but still plenty of fun and choice to be hand for the last three days

As the final weekend of the 62nd Vernon Winter Carnival approaches, two events have had to be cancelled.

The free Towne Theatre movie event with Winter Carnival, slated for Saturday, Feb. 12, is off due to the fire in the building next door to the theatre on Thursday, Feb. 10. Crews are working to figure out the cause of the fire and, thus, the theatre has to close.

Families who registered for the event can call the Carnival office for an exchange option free of charge.

Carnival had hoped to proceed with fireworks on the last day, Sunday, Feb. 13, but they will not be going off.

“We look forward to bringing fireworks back to our community as soon as we can, but we will not be able to provide them for Carnival 2022,” said the Carnival.

Among the events slated for the final weekend include the virtual edition of To The Max 80s Party, polar bear swim Sunday at Paddlewheel Hall on Okanagan Lake, Cowboy Poetry Friday at O’Keefe Ranch, disc golf doubles tournament, sno-pitch tournament and more.

A list of events can be found at vernonwintercarnival.com/events.

