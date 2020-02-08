Vernon Winter Carnival kicks off with a bang

The Vernon Winter Carnival is well underway following the kickoff last night.

Hundreds gathered in the cold to watch fire dancers, acrobats and, of course, fireworks at Kin Race Track.

Today, thousands will head downtown to take in the parade marking the carnival’s 60th year.

Motorists and those who rely on public transit will experience some interruptions along the parade route between 12-2 p.m.

Road closures will be in effect for the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade today. The staging areas will remain closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The parade route will be closed to traffic from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 97 (32nd Street) for north-south travel or use alternate routes if travelling downtown,” the city of Vernon urges.

The staging area for the parade is 27th Street between 39th Avenue and 43rd Avenue, as well as surrounding side streets.

The parade route starts at noon at 43rd Avenue and travels southbound on 27th Street, westbound on 30th Avenue, and northbound on 31st Street. Staff will be located at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 31st Street to let emergency vehicles cross.

