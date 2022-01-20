Vernon Winter Carnival memories could carve up scholarships

Grade 12 students can apply by submitting an essay on how the Carnival has impacted their lives

The Vernon Winter Carnival is once again offering scholarships worth $500 to two deserving high school students.

In partnership with long-time Carnival supporter The Stor-It Place, short essay submissions are being accepted from Grade 12 students about the impact the Carnival has had on their lives.

Applications must be submitted no later than Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. Recipients of the scholarships will be announced Feb. 11.

Last year more than 19 students applied for the scholarship by sharing their experiences with the Vernon Winter Carnival. Essays from last year’s recipients can be found in the Carnival’s brochure or online.

“We love any opportunity to engage our future generations with the festival and to hear how Vernon Winter Carnival has been a part of people’s families and their traditions,” Carnival Society executive director Vicki Proulx said.

“The Stor-It Place is proud to partner with Vernon Winter Carnival in donating these scholarships to two local Grade 12 students. Investing in our youth’s continued education and the spirit of Vernon Winter Carnival is what community is all about,” said Kim Wallace, general manager of The Stor-It Place.

The essays must be one to two pages and a minimum of 500 words. Topics can include students’ favourite Winter Carnival experience, why they think the Carnival is important to the community, or how the Carnival has impacted traditions in their families.

Applications can be submitted to info@vernonwintercarnival.com or dropped off at the Carnival office at 2401 35th Ave.

Brendan Shykora

