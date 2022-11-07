Vernon Winter Carnival names new executive director

Kris Fuller (left) is the new executive director of the Vernon Winter Carnival, taking over from the departing Vicki Proulx (right). (Contributed)

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society’s new executive director is no stranger to the community.

Kris Fuller, who arrived in Vernon in 2008, takes over from Vicki Proulx, who held the post the past six years.

“Kris is an incredible person with a huge heart and lots of talent,” said Proulx. “I’m so excited to see her soar in this role. She’s going to be terrific.”

Fuller enjoys the North Okanagan’s lakes in summer and skiing or snowshoeing at SilverStar Mountain Resort in winter. She loves the sense of community Vernon brings to her life and has thrived taking part in different volunteer roles and organizations, such as North Okanagan Women’s Soccer, Vernon Volleyball, Okanagan Artists of Canada Society and more.

Fuller is enthusiastic, energetic and passionate about community and brings with her a wealth of experience in event planning and non-profit organization.

“I love Vernon Winter Carnival, my first year with the Society is going to be incredible,” said Fuller. “We are finally returning to a normal festival and I know everyone is looking forward to the revival of so many events.

Proulx will continue to work with the society and Fuller in her new role until the end of February 2023, ensuring a smooth transition period and hand-off of the annual winter festival.

“I am so fortunate to have Vicki to work shoulder to shoulder with,” said Fuller. “I’ve got big shoes to fill and I’m fortunate to have her by my side for this season.”

The 2023 Vernon Winter Carnival will run Feb. 3-12.

