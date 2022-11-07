Vernon Winter Carnival names new executive director

Kris Fuller will be taking over the position from Vicki Proulx

Kris Fuller (left) is the new executive director of the Vernon Winter Carnival, taking over from the departing Vicki Proulx (right). (Contributed)

Kris Fuller (left) is the new executive director of the Vernon Winter Carnival, taking over from the departing Vicki Proulx (right). (Contributed)

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society’s new executive director is no stranger to the community.

Kris Fuller, who arrived in Vernon in 2008, takes over from Vicki Proulx, who held the post the past six years.

“Kris is an incredible person with a huge heart and lots of talent,” said Proulx. “I’m so excited to see her soar in this role. She’s going to be terrific.”

Fuller enjoys the North Okanagan’s lakes in summer and skiing or snowshoeing at SilverStar Mountain Resort in winter. She loves the sense of community Vernon brings to her life and has thrived taking part in different volunteer roles and organizations, such as North Okanagan Women’s Soccer, Vernon Volleyball, Okanagan Artists of Canada Society and more.

Fuller is enthusiastic, energetic and passionate about community and brings with her a wealth of experience in event planning and non-profit organization.

“I love Vernon Winter Carnival, my first year with the Society is going to be incredible,” said Fuller. “We are finally returning to a normal festival and I know everyone is looking forward to the revival of so many events.

Proulx will continue to work with the society and Fuller in her new role until the end of February 2023, ensuring a smooth transition period and hand-off of the annual winter festival.

“I am so fortunate to have Vicki to work shoulder to shoulder with,” said Fuller. “I’ve got big shoes to fill and I’m fortunate to have her by my side for this season.”

The 2023 Vernon Winter Carnival will run Feb. 3-12.

READ MORE: Carnival lights up Vernon tradition

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival salutes television with its 2023 theme

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CelebrationVernonWinter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kamloops attack victim eagerly awaiting annual Christmas cards

Just Posted

Kris Fuller (left) is the new executive director of the Vernon Winter Carnival, taking over from the departing Vicki Proulx (right). (Contributed)
Vernon Winter Carnival names new executive director

Vernon Panthers tailback Joe Murphy (12) has been named the Interior AA Senior Varsity Football Conference’s Offensive MVP for 2022. Murphy is one of 10 Panthers players named to the Interior All-Star teams. (Darren Hove photo)
Vernon Panthers dominate football all-star selections

AIMRoads, the highways maintenance contractor for the Okanagan-Shuswap service area, recently made online service request forms available at aim-roads.ca. (AIMRoads photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap highways contractor launches online option for service requests

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold responded to a letter sent to him by a Vernon resident calling for Canada to take stronger action to help Ukraine amid tensions with Russia on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (File photo)
Trudeau causing cost of living crisis: North Okanagan-Shuwap MP