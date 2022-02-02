Vernon Winter Carnival ready to glow

Balloon glow is back to kick off festivities Friday at DND grounds

The balloon glow returns Friday night to kick off Vernon Winter Carnival at the Winter Wonderland at the DND grounds. (Morning Star file photo)

Another tradition has returned to light up Vernon Winter Carnival.

Okanagan Ballooning and friends kick off the 62nd annual Carnival on Friday, Feb. 4, at the Winter Playground (DND grounds) from 4-8 p.m.

“Get outside and embrace the chill this winter, it’s going to be snow much fun,” Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx said.

Carnival continues for 10 days until Feb. 13 with multiple events daily, including the return of the parade Saturday at noon through town.

The new Winter Playground is open daily with activities, ice features, winter crafts, human foosball, entertainment, food vendors, hot beverages and an Igloo Ice Bar for adults.

Another new addition to Carnival is Snogolf, Feb. 6 at Coldstream Golf Course.

The Halina Centre will be hosting in-person Bingo Marathon on Feb. 8, from noon to midnight, plus virtual Bingo on Feb. 9, 6-10 p.m.

Snow sculptures start taking shape Feb. 4 at SilverStar Mountain Resort and the community can vote on their favourite Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon for the People’s Choice Award.

Weather dependent, the sculptures will stay up for viewing for a week or two following the carving competition, which draws artists from all over B.C.

Watch a virtual talent show Feb. 4-13, chase away the winter blues at the O’Keefe Ranch’s ongoing Blue Light Special and other bluesy events, put a team together for the Carnival bed races Feb. 8, get creative at Vino with the Vernon Public Art Gallery Feb. 10, arrest the best and “snow much more,” Proulx said.

A full list of events is available at vernonwintercarnival.com.

READ MORE: Okanagan Okie marks first Groundhog Day in Vernon

READ MORE: UPDATE: Lumby and Enderby women compete to be Inked Magazine’s next cover girl

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

community profileOutdoors and Recreation