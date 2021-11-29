Vernon Winter Carnival scores record number of events

More than 150 events planned for 62nd annual Carnival, Feb. 4-13. Tickets on sale Friday

Tickets for the 62nd annual Vernon Winter Carnival events go on sale Friday, Dec. 3. (Vernon Winter Carnival photo)

They’re small, perfect stocking stuffers or gifts, and affordable.

The 62nd Annual Vernon Winter Carnival is less than three months away and events tickets are on sale this Friday, Dec. 3.

Vernon Winter Carnival – presented by Valley First – runs Feb. 4-13, 2022.

The goal for 2022 was to bring back beloved in-person events and introduce some new and exciting features to the festival.

“The response from the community has been overwhelming,” said Vernon Winter Carnival society chair Erik Olesen. “This is the most events we’ve ever had registered for Vernon Winter Carnival.”

More than 150 to be precise, held throughout the 10 days of Carnival, all of which will follow the most current health orders from the PHO. Of these events, 53 are hosted by Vernon Winter Carnival directly and the remainder are third-party events, hosted by a variety of local businesses and organizations.

“We are thrilled to see the return of many beloved Carnival traditions, such as the Snow Sculptures at Silver Star, the 50th Annual Coca-Cola Classic Peewee Hockey Tournament, and the 61st Annual Carnival Parade, just to name a few,” Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx said. “We want to invite all community members to embrace winter and have Snow Much Fun this February.”

There are also 19 new events this year , some of which include:

• Try Canskate Kids & Teens/Adult Skate – Vernon Figure Skating Club;

• Virtual Bingo Night – Halina Centre;

• To the Max 80s Party – Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Snow Pitch Tournament – VWC;

• Party in Plaid – Sherpa Events;

• Meant to Bee: Virtual Cheese, Mead & Honey Pairing Experience – Planet Bee The Snowglobe Concert – VWC

• Escape the Mayhem – Okanagan Science Centre;

• VWC Winter Playground;

• Artist Trading Card Session – Black & Whites – Vernon Community Arts Centre;

• Ladies Night Out- Make-up and Cocktail Class – Okanagan Event Planners;

• Snogolf Tournament – VWC;

• Party Like Gatsby – Okanagan Event Planners Towne Theatre Free Movie.

There are multiple new events at O’Keefe Ranch including:

• Blue Light Special;

• Film “Blue Steel” starring John Wayne;

• Blues Bands;

• Behind the Scenes Tour of O’Keefe Ranch;

• Cowboy Poetry .

Some event tickets including Sip & Savour (formerly Suds N Cider) and the Parka Party at Predator Ridge will not go on sale until indoor capacity limits have been lifted in the Interior Health region. Check vernonwintercarnival.com for COVID-19 related updates.

Event tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at vernonwintercarnival.com/events by phone at 250-545-2236 or in person from the Vernon Winter Carnival Office 3401 -35th Ave.

Some events may require proof of vaccination. Please be sure to check vaccination requirements prior to purchasing tickets and prior to the event.

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival looks for new event ideas

READ MORE: No theme for Vernon Winter Carnival in 2022

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

carnivalShop Local