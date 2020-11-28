Vernon Winter Carnival Society lights up downtown square

The society announced it will be taking over next year’s downtown light-up event

Vicki Proulx, executive director of the Vernon Winter Carnival Society, stands beneath a lights display the society lit up in Spirit Square Nov. 27, by way of announcing it will be taking over the 2021 downtown light-up event. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society has lit up Spirit Square in downtown Vernon as a preview of what they’ll be bringing to the community in the near future.

The arbour and trees in the square beside city hall and the Vernon museum are now alight with Christmas lights, forming a vibrant tunnel for the community to enjoy until Dec. 27.

It’s a little teaser the society put together as a way of announcing it will be taking over the downtown light-up next year. Up until this point, the light-up has been operated by the Downtown Vernon Association.

“We are definitely in the events business and in community events business, so it seems like a perfect fit for us to take it on,” said Vicki Proulx, executive director of the Vernon Winter Carnival Society.

“It’s definitely a community favourite event and we just thought it was a perfect kickoff for Winter Carnival and the holiday season. We’re excited to take it on next year and revamp it and make it our own.”

Proulx said plans for the 2021 Winter Carnival are in the works but are very tentative for the time being, as the society looks to carry on the more than 60-year tradition while accommodating COVID-19 protocols.

“There’s been a lot of adaption and changes that need to be made of course,” Proulx said. “We’re taking it one day at a time following all the most current orders of the PHO. The festival will happen in some shape or form we just don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like at this point.”

Proulx thanked Winter Carnival’s presenting sponsor, Valley First, as well as MCH Mortgage Housing, which helped bring the lights to Spirit Square.

