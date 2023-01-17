Stan Parker (from right) and Doug Hartwig of Vernon’s Canada Safeway present a signed Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers jersey and framed action photos of the NHL star to Vernon’s Barb Picken, winner of the store’s fundraising raffle for the Salvation Arm. Neil Thompson of Vernon’s Salvation Army (left) receives a cheque from Safeway from the fundraiser for $16,580. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon woman collects Safeway raffle prize, Salvation Army collects cash

Barb Picken wins signed Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers jersey in Safeway raffle that raised $16K

Barb Picken, Winnipeg Jets fan, likes Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid.

Even more so now that the Vernon resident has a signed McDavid NHL Oilers’ jersey.

Picken was the grand prize winner in Canada Safeway’s fundrasier for the Salvation Army Food Bank where every $10 donation or Christmas food hamper bought gave a person a chance to win the autographed hockey sweater along with seven action photos of McDavid inside a large frame.

The prizes were donated by Vernon’s Ken Holland, the Oilers’ president of hockey operations and general manager.

Through the fundraiser, and Safeway operating a 50/50 draw at a Vernon Vipers’ B.C. Hockey League game, a grand total of $16,580 was raised for the Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank.

