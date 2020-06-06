Vernon woman seeks replica of treasured children’s toy

Monique Lee hopes someone has a replica of the Winnie the Pooh toy they’d be willing to part with

This Winnie the Pooh toy lights up and signs lullabies, but not as well as it once used to. It’s been used by a Vernon family for calming for at least 15 years. (Contributed)

It might be a long shot, but a Vernon resident is seeking a replica of a treasured Winne the Pooh toy and is reaching out to the community for help.

Monique Lee’s family has had the blue-clad Pooh Bear for at least 15 years, but says that after those many years of wear and tear it’s now on its last legs.

“We have used this for calming for many years. We are hoping someone has a working one tucked away in a toy box somewhere and wouldn’t mind selling it,” she said.

Lee said the toy lights up and plays classic lullabies, but these calming functions don’t work as well as they once did.

“Right now you have to shake it pretty good to get it to do anything,” she said.

If you have a better-working version of the toy which you’re willing to part with, get in touch by email.

READ MORE: Lumby grads leave their mark in 2020

READ MORE: Curbside reads available as Okanagan libraries reopen

Brendan Shykora

Games and Toys