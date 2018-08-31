Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation executive director Lisa Westermark (left) presents Delores Green with her two tickets to anywhere WestJet flies as the grand prize winner in the foundation’s first online raffle. (VJHF photo)

Vernon woman wings way to grand prize in VJH Foundation online raffle

Top three winners in raffle receive plane tickets, skis, jewelry gift certificate

Delores Green has some deciding to do.

Green is the grand prize winner of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s 2018 raffle draw that took place at the recent VJHF Charity Classic golf tournament at Predator Ridge Resort.

Green wins airfare for two to anywhere of one of 150 destinations in North and Central America, the Caribbean and Europe that WestJet flies.

“I didn’t buy a ticket with the intention of winning, I just did it to support the hospital and the cause,” said Green, surprised and delighted at her win.

Second Prize winner Donna O’Dwyer of Vernon took home a pair of custom, handmade skis from local ski maker Skevik Skis.

Armstrong’s Lyn Hanley was the Third Prize recipient. She took home a $1,000 gift certificate to Enderby Jewellers, who have been serving the community for 70 years.

“Congratulations to the three winners and a huge thank you to the generous prize donors, WestJet, Skevik Skis and Enderby Jewellers,” said VJHF executive director Lisa Westermark. “We are just delighted with the results of our first online raffle. The support of local businesses really made a huge difference.”

All proceeds from ticket sales went towards the OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life campaign.

The Charity Classic golf event raised $300,000 net.

The campaign is seeking $3.6 million to increase surgical capacity at VJH and reduce surgical wait times. To achieve this, funds raised will fully equip a fifth operating room, purchase new anaesthetic machines and a urology table with real time imaging.


