Vernon women help build a home

Ten local residents part of team that provided home for family in Nicaragua

This past November, 10 Vernon volunteers traveled to Nicaragua to build a house for a single mother of four.

About 80 per cent of housing in Nicaragua, the second poorest country in Central America, is inadequate while the housing needs continue to grow.

Carol and Tabatha Dunnill, Marissa Lassau, Lenore Mulvaney, Alison Nichols, Cindy Penno, Diane Roemer, Christine Schwartz, Sylvie Stevenson and Shannon Turner along with eight other ladies from Nova Scotia, Ontario and Vancouver raised over $20,000 for building materials to supply a single mother in Jiquilillo with a simple cement block house and larine.

“The group supplied funding as well as muscle power and cheerfully helped with the mixing of cement, moving clay and gravel, leveling the floor and cleaning up the work site,” said Schwartz.

Seven more woman are waiting for a house of their own and two trips are already being planned for next fall by the Vernon volunteers.

“While working on the house was the focus of the trip the volunteers also had a chance to partake in two volcano hikes, ocean fishing trips, the release of turtle hatchlings, visits to the local market, firehall and rum factory, helping at the school, playing a game with the local baseball team and feeding the children who live and work on the local dump a nutritious meal,” said Schwartz.

For more information on voluntourism in Nicaragua contact Christine Schwartz at Valur70@hotmail.com or www.montysbeachlodge.com.



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

