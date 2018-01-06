The finished house. Photo credit: Cheryl Wiens/Contributor

Vernon women help build a home

Ten local residents part of team that provided home for family in Nicaragua

This past November, 10 Vernon volunteers traveled to Nicaragua to build a house for a single mother of four.

About 80 per cent of housing in Nicaragua, the second poorest country in Central America, is inadequate while the housing needs continue to grow.

Carol and Tabatha Dunnill, Marissa Lassau, Lenore Mulvaney, Alison Nichols, Cindy Penno, Diane Roemer, Christine Schwartz, Sylvie Stevenson and Shannon Turner along with eight other ladies from Nova Scotia, Ontario and Vancouver raised over $20,000 for building materials to supply a single mother in Jiquilillo with a simple cement block house and larine.

“The group supplied funding as well as muscle power and cheerfully helped with the mixing of cement, moving clay and gravel, leveling the floor and cleaning up the work site,” said Schwartz.

Seven more woman are waiting for a house of their own and two trips are already being planned for next fall by the Vernon volunteers.

“While working on the house was the focus of the trip the volunteers also had a chance to partake in two volcano hikes, ocean fishing trips, the release of turtle hatchlings, visits to the local market, firehall and rum factory, helping at the school, playing a game with the local baseball team and feeding the children who live and work on the local dump a nutritious meal,” said Schwartz.

For more information on voluntourism in Nicaragua contact Christine Schwartz at Valur70@hotmail.com or www.montysbeachlodge.com.

 


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
What’s happening

Just Posted

Vipers blank Centennials

Vernon scores 2-0 BCHL win Friday at Kal Tire Place over visiting Merritt

Armchair travel made easy through series

Grannies à Gogo enters eigth season of travelogue presentations in Vernon

Vernon man thanks good samaritan for returning his wallet

If you found a wallet on the street, would you try to track down the owner?

Vernon women help build a home

Ten local residents part of team that provided home for family in Nicaragua

Vernon woman missing

Linda Ruth Cunnington may have left to Vancouver Jan. 2

Vernon ultra athlete, Shanda Hill awarded for excellence

Hill encourages other women to find their passion

Man faces charges after waving pellet pistol in Kamloops

RCMP responded to a call of a man waving a gun at the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society

Kamloops fire engulfs abandoned restaurant

The fire took place last night

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

Canada wins gold at world junior championship

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Gallery rings in the new year with exhibition

Melany Nugent and Trent Noble’s exhibition runs at the Lake Country Art Gallery Jan. 13 to Feb. 25

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Most Read