Jerry Pyrozko, Shawna Sidhu and Denise Hayhurst present a cheque for $1,000 to Cindy Klassen of the Vernon Women’s Transition House Society. (Photo submitted)

Vernon women’s self defence course boosts transition house coffers

Green Dragon Kung Fu, Ladies World raise $1,000 for the Vernon Women’s Transition House

Green Dragon Kung Fu Vernon and Ladies World Health and Fitness teamed up and presented a Women’s Self Defence Class in February.

The event was well attended and received great reviews said Jerry Pyrzoko, a local chiropractor and head instructor of Green Dragon Kung Fu in Vernon. The event brought in $1,000, which was donated to the Vernon Women’s Transition House Society, a non-profit organization that provides shelter and services to women seeking safety from abuse in their relationship and survivors of sexual assault.

“We are very happy to offer this course to empower women and to further the cause of providing a safe place for women in need,” Pyrozko said.

