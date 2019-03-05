Vernon women’s self defence course boosts transition house coffers

Jerry Pyrozko, Shawna Sidhu and Denise Hayhurst present a cheque for $1,000 to Cindy Klassen of the Vernon Women’s Transition House Society. (Photo submitted)

Green Dragon Kung Fu Vernon and Ladies World Health and Fitness teamed up and presented a Women’s Self Defence Class in February.

The event was well attended and received great reviews said Jerry Pyrzoko, a local chiropractor and head instructor of Green Dragon Kung Fu in Vernon. The event brought in $1,000, which was donated to the Vernon Women’s Transition House Society, a non-profit organization that provides shelter and services to women seeking safety from abuse in their relationship and survivors of sexual assault.

Related: Women’s self-defence course offered in Vernon

“We are very happy to offer this course to empower women and to further the cause of providing a safe place for women in need,” Pyrozko said.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.