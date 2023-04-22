The Vernon Yacht Club is starting its fundraising campaign for the Okanagan Charity Regatta, which will take place June 2-4, 2023. (Vernon Yacht Club/Facebook)

Vernon Yacht Club sailing toward food security in the Okanagan

Funds from the regatta in early June will be split between United Way and Community Foundation North Okanagan

The Vernon Yacht Club’s latest fundraising campaign is ready to set sail, with funds raised to support food security in the Okanagan.

The Yacht Club is beginning its fundraising campaign now, ahead of the Okanagan Charity Regatta from June 2-4 on Okanagan Lake in Vernon. The regatta will bring together sailors of all ages and abilities, from novice sailors to seasoned veterans.

The regatta will raise funds for United Way BC and Community Foundation North Okanagan (CFNO), who will provide support to the many organizations that distribute food across the Okanagan.

Over the past three years, many organizations have had to adapt their services and programs to meet growing demand for adequate and nutritious food by increasing the frequency of food distributions, expanding their service areas and providing additional support to vulnerable populations.

“No one should have to choose between paying their rent and feeding their children,” said Leanne Hammond, executive director of CFNO.

“You’re helping us address challenges within the emergency food sector in the region through our food security initiatives,” said Jeremy Lugowy, campaign manager at United Way. “Together we can strengthen vital connections among local residents from Revelstoke and Salmon Arm to Central and South Okanagan – building stronger, healthier communities.”

The regatta event is touted as an opportunity for the community to come together and support a worthy cause while following the races on Okanagan Lake.

The yacht club’s “sailing for fuller plates and hearts” fundraising event will kick off June 2, with a welcome race partway up the lake from Whiskey Island to Vernon, followed by registration and a barbecue. The fundraiser starts now and runs up to the regatta with many opportunities for sponsors and donors to participate by sponsoring a boat, donating towards a meal or supporting an online auction in mid May. All funds go directly to the two charities through their Trellis fundraising platform.

The races will begin June 3, and will continue on June 4, ending with an awards presentation.

Sailors will have the opportunity to win the top three prizes in various fleets.

For more information about the 2023 Okanagan Charity Regatta or to donate or sponsor, visit okanagancharityregatta.ca.

The Vernon Yacht Club is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting boating, sailing and water safety. The club and the adjacent North Okanagan Sailing Association offer a range of programs and activities for sailors of all levels, from beginner to expert. The Okanagan Charity Regatta is organized by Vernon Yacht Club volunteers.

