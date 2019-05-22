Vernon youth wins award at B.C. Wildlife Federation’s Annual Gala
Wyatt Cleverley was awarded the Youth Big Game Award as well as the Youth Outstanding Big Game Award for his Mule Deer measuring 163 6/8.
The B.C Wildlife Federation’s Annual Gala and Awards Dinner was hosted at the Pomeroy hotel in Fort St. John on Saturday, May 11 to conclude their 63rd Annual General Meeting and Convention.
The main highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards in which youth were highly recognized. Among them was Vernon’s Wyatt Cleverley, who was awarded the Youth Big Game Award as well as the Youth Outstanding Big Game Award for his Mule Deer measuring 163 6/8.
Cleverley was one of two youth winners in the fields of angling and hunting that were not at the gala and awards dinner but should still be recognized for their achievements.
The other youth winner, Noah Dalla Lana, from Grand Forks, won the Lee Straight Award for Fishing and the Youth Fishing Award for his 13-pound 1-ounce Northern Pike.
