Vernon youth wins award at B.C. Wildlife Federation’s Annual Gala

The B.C Wildlife Federation’s Annual Gala and Awards Dinner was hosted at the Pomeroy hotel in Fort St. John on Saturday, May 11 to conclude their 63rd Annual General Meeting and Convention.

The main highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards in which youth were highly recognized. Among them was Vernon’s Wyatt Cleverley, who was awarded the Youth Big Game Award as well as the Youth Outstanding Big Game Award for his Mule Deer measuring 163 6/8.

Cleverley was one of two youth winners in the fields of angling and hunting that were not at the gala and awards dinner but should still be recognized for their achievements.

The other youth winner, Noah Dalla Lana, from Grand Forks, won the Lee Straight Award for Fishing and the Youth Fishing Award for his 13-pound 1-ounce Northern Pike.

Other key award winners of the evening include:

Cameron Grywacheski, of Sparwood, who won the Biggest Sheep Taken in B.C. for his Big Horn Sheep measuring 154 2/8.

Inspector Len Butler of the Conservation Officer Service of BC was awarded the Conservation Officer Award of the year.

Yvonne Foxall, Deputy Director of the Fish & Wildlife Branch of the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development was awarded the Special Guest Award for helping and assisting the Federation on key fish and wildlife issues.

Ray Klingspohn, President of Region 7A – Omineca, was awarded the Bill Otway Award for most effective regional president.

Glen Flynn, President of Region 4E – Kootenay East, was awarded the President’s Award for volunteer achievement.

Lastly, Dean Kuny, of Creston BC, was awarded the Bert Palmer Memorial Big Game Trophy Award for his Elk measuring 360 1/8.

