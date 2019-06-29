Vernonites to get up close and personal with birds of prey

Vernonites can get up and close with birds of prey at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre. (Contributed)

If getting close to a raptor has been your dream, now is your chance.

From July 4th – 7th, these birds of prey are returning to the Okanagan. Jury, the turkey vulture, Elton the Spectacled Owl, Kessy the American Kestrel and Tuari the Harris’s Hawk will be at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre for flight demonstrations and Encounter sessions.

The Raptors team, a small group of caring, knowledgeable biologists and raptor enthusiasts dedicated to the conservation of birds of prey, will be joining the birds. The team demonstrates the essential role raptors play in our natural habitats through meeting and viewing the birds in flight, while teaching about the critical roles they play in the ecosystem. The team will pick out two more “surprise” birds to join them for the demonstrations at the Nature Centre.

Flight Demonstrations get you close to the different bird species. Morning, afternoon and evening sessions will be held at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6p.m. Sessions are are 30-40 minutes long. Tickets can be purchased in advance: Adults $16, Youth $9, Seniors $12 and a Family of 4 is $45 (add $5 for each additional family member).

Visitors can get up close and personal with the Encounter Session, a small group experience that connects individuals with the birds while fostering an appreciation for and an understanding of them. The Raptor Encounter Course will allow participants an up close experience with a chance for a bird to land on their glove. There are two sessions a day. The one hour sessions start at 11am and 4:30 p.m., with a limit of eight people per session. General admission is $65.

Tickets available for both sessions online at www.abnc.ca. Please check our website for the times for each day. For those who want to attend both sessions, combo tickets are available.

