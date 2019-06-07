Vernon’s annual Sunshine festival returns

Rain or shine, the 25th annual Sunshine Festival takes place Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The 25th annual Sunshine festival is just around the corner.

The event, which is free, takes place on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Six city blocks along 30th Avenue we be vehicle-free. With over 160 vendors the event expects to see about 15,000 festival goers.

New for 2019 is the Artisan Market on 31st Street. It will also include two live stages, 18 food trucks, eateries, over a dozen children’s activities, a gigantic obstacle course, a climbing wall, and an after-party.

The Sunshine Festival ispresented by VantageOne Credit Union.

