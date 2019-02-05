The Arise Wellness team donated $2,000 to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. Arise’s Elliot Lysyk (left), Trisha Kadla, Keegan Johnston, Lori Jones, Holly Armbrust, Deane Studen and James Mayne presented the cheque to Lisa Westermark (second from right). (Photo submitted)

Vernon’s Arise Wellness marks anniversary with hospital donation

Arise Wellness raised $2,000 for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Arise Wellness celebrated its 10-year anniversary with the community in mind by giving back to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Jan. 24.

A portion of the proceeds generated through the practice that day, amounting to $2,000, were donated to Women’s and Children’s Health Services at VJH.

Arise Wellness began as a two-person operation with Chiropractor, Elliot Lysyk, DC and his partner, Alana. It has since evolved into one of the North Okanagan’s largest multidisciplinary wellness centres that includes chiropractic, massage therapy, physiotherapy and more.

“We’re very grateful to the Vernon community for its wholehearted support over the years, so we just knew that we had to give back on this special day,” said Lysyk. “The VJH Foundation does so much for this community, raising the funds that enable healing, support and nurturing, saving lives.”

Lysyk decided to direct their gift to Women’s and Children’s Health Services after having a great experience at Vernon Jubilee Hospital when his daughter was born.

“We were absolutely blown away by the care and compassion that we all received. Our clinic also helps many families, as our care is prevention-based. Kids are the most important patients we help.”

Lisa Westermark, executive director of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, thanked Arise Wellness and congratulated the centre on its anniversary.

“We are delighted that Arise Wellness has including us in their anniversary celebration,” Westermark said.

