Vernon’s Bollywood Bang benefits CMHA

Get your saris and suits ready, because Bollywood is coming back to Vernon with a bang.

The sixth annual celebration of South Asian culture will take place April 27 amidst the spectacular setting of Predator Ridge Resort.

“We are excited to partner with Predator Ridge as venue sponsor for this year’s Bollywood Bang,” said Dalvir Nahal, event founder and organizer.

“It has been a long-time dream of mine to host the event at Predator, which gives us the opportunity to enhance the celebrations to even greater heights. This year promises to be our most dazzling Bollywood event to date.”

Guests will be taken on a festive journey beginning with a red carpet reception, followed by henna painting, Bhangra dancers, a feast of more than a dozen authentic delectable South Asian dishes and desserts paired with fine Okanagan wines, and a dance celebration with a live DJ. A live and silent auction will feature exquisite and unique prize packages.

“We have some new surprises this year that won’t be revealed until event night,” said Nahal. “People are going to be thoroughly entertained and amazed.”

“We are very proud to be hosting this cultural celebration that has been positioned for the entire community of Vernon to participate in. It has evolved to become one of the truly unique and marquee events in the region and Predator Ridge is the perfect venue to ensure insure the most memorable experiences for all,” said Brad Pelletier, senior vice president of Okanagan Wesbild.

Since its inception in 2013, Bollywood Bang has raised more than $250,000 for a variety of local charities.

Funds raised from this year’s event will support Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Vernon & District Branch.

“CMHA Vernon is honoured to be chosen as the recipient charity for Bollywood Bang, allowing us to enhance our support for youth and families in our community living with mental health challenges,” said executive director Julia Payson.

“With nearly all of the tickets sold, we can truly say this is one of the most anticipated events of the year,” said Nahal. “I am continually inspired and thankful for the heartfelt support we receive every year.”

Tickets are $175 each or $1,750 for a table of 10. A limited amount of tickets will be available to the public. To be placed on a ticket waitlist, visit https://vernon.cmha.bc.ca/bollywood-bang-ticket-wait-list/.

Programs benefitting from Bollywood Bang proceeds include:

· Super Saturdays – an early intervention and prevention-based program for children aged 7-12 years old who have a parent living with a mental illness.

· Friday Night Live – offers youth aged 13-17 a peer support-based program to manage their mental wellness.