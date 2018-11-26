Vernon’s dancing light show celebrates final Christmas

Last year for popular Pleasant Valley Road display at Voila Studio

A local beauty salon is once again lighting up the holidays for women in need, but for one last time.

The Voila Dancing Christmas Light Up Event is coming to an end.

“Yes this will be our final year,” said Suzanne Robert, owner of Voia Hair Studio and Spa. “We have been growing this show for six years now and have run out of storage for all the Christmas items.

“We had been in negotiations with another local business that was going to buy the lights show and carry the torch of fundraising for the transition house, but sadly they just backed out. So we will be continuing our search for a better location to host this wonderful Christmas event.”

The final Voila Dancing Christmas Light Up Event takes place Sunday, Dec. 2 from 6-7 p.m. at 4105 Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon.

“Carollers will sing while you enjoy a cup of hot chocolate,” said Robert.

“We will be accepting cash donations in support of the Vernon Women’s Transition House Society throughout the holiday season.”

See related: Let the lights and music begin

Those who can’t make Sunday’s event, or who want to enjoy the magic again, can check out the half-hour dancing lights show every night starting at 5 p.m., running every hour until 9 p.m.

“There is a pathway to Christmas Wonderland in the backyard that is open from 5:30-8pm where you will discover a maze of lights and a crock pot of hot apple cider is ready for you,” said Robert. “Our goal is to raise $5,000 in support of the Vernon Women’s Transition House Society.”

Last year more than $3,700 was raised.

A donation bin will be set up in front of the studio.

