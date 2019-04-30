Kelowna artist Meg Yamamoto will have her work on display at Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo May 7 to June 1 in an exhibit titled Wunderkammer: Nature’s Assemblages. (Photo - submitted)

Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo exhibits art made from nature

Wunderkammer: Nature’s Assemblages is available for veiwing on May 7

Meg Yamamoto’s art is made from various organic objects she finds in nature.

Yamamoto began her work when she moved to Kelowna three years ago to begin her Master of Fine Arts at UBCO.

In order to familiarize herself with North Okanagan flora and fauna, Yamamoto began gathering samples of her surroundings.

Yamamoto hopes her work will encourage viewers to be interested in nature, placing found objects in glass boxes to bring attention to things which are often overlooked.

Gallery Vertigo will be hosting Yamamoto’s solo exhibit Wunderkammer: Nature’s Assemblages, which can be viewed Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

The exhibition runs from May 7 to June 1.

Yamamoto will speak about her work at an opening reception that will be held May 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be offered.

