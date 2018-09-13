Hidden Park tackle their annual Adopt-a-Stream clean up last Sunday. (Photo contributed)

Vernon’s Hidden Park neighbours come together for Adopt-a-Stream clean up

Through this RDNO program, groups are asked to complete one or two clean-ups per year.

While they may be a small group, the neighbours of Hidden Park are doing great things for their community.

On Sunday, Sept. 9, they tackled their annual Adopt-a-Stream Clean Up.

This group has committed to looking after the stretch of BX Creek that flows through their neighbourhood as part of the RDNO Adopt-a-Stream Program.

Through this program, groups are asked to complete one or two clean-ups per year. Supplies, safety gear, and a sign recognizing their efforts are all provided to participants. In addition to the annual formal clean up, this group often takes time throughout the year to tidy the park and connect with each other to make their street safer.

“I am so pleased we can support these folks in their efforts to look after their neighbourhood stream through the RDNO Adopt-a-Stream Program,” said Jennifer Miles, Water Sustainability Coordinator, Regional District of North Okanagan. “Picking up litter is a simple act that is important for protecting our water quality”.

Of particular concern are small items such as cigarette butts, which are some of the most common litter items that can release harmful chemicals into our drinking water.

Citizen scientists are also welcome and encouraged to participate as well. If groups are interested in taking water quality measurements, the RDNO will provide the necessary training and equipment as well.

Anyone interested in adopting their neighbourhood stream, or even the roadways nearby, are invited to contact the RDNO at 250-550-3684 to learn about the Adopt-a-Stream program.

